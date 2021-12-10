The London High Court said Julian Assange can be extradited to the United States

The London High Court of Justice upheld the US appeal against the London Criminal Court ruling last January, which denied the extradition to American territory of Julian Assange, founder of Wikileaks. It is a particularly important development, because it means that the hypothesis of extraditing Assange to the United States has become more concrete, even if the application of the sentence is still a long way off.

Assange’s case will now be evaluated by the Westminster court (which is also located in London), which is in charge of deciding on the extradition requests, but in the meantime Assange’s partner, Stella Moris, has said that an appeal will be filed with the Court. Supreme of the United Kingdom. The latter could take several weeks or months to deliberate on the case, and if the appeal were to be dismissed, Assange’s lawyers could ultimately turn to the European Court of Human Rights.

Julian Assange, who is 50 years old and an Australian citizen, is accused in the United States of illegally entering government sites and of having stolen and then disclosed documents containing records of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, as well as diplomatic communications from 2010. In April 2019 he was arrested in the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where he had lived since 2012 as a political refugee. The arrest took place for a violation of bail in the UK in 2010.

In May 2019, he was indicted in the United States under the 1917 Anti-Espionage Act, the Espionage Act, for soliciting, collecting and publishing US military and diplomatic documents. The United States then asked for his extradition, but in January the London Criminal Court refused the request, citing the health condition of Assange, who suffers from depression and who according to psychiatrists who visited him in prison is suicidal. . If Assange were extradited, he could receive a sentence of up to 175 years in prison.

In today’s decision, London High Court Justice Lord Ian Burnett upheld the US appeal claiming that sufficient reassurance was provided to rule out that extradition to the US could result in damage to Assange’s health. Among other things, the United States would have pledged not to keep Assange in solitary confinement both before and after the trial, and that if convicted would allow him to serve his sentence in a prison in Australia.