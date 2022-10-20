The long-awaited ‘Babylon’ by Damien Chazelle, director of ‘La La Land’ advances its release date

USA.- Babylon of paramount is changing the release dates and instead is preparing a premiere for December 23 in the wake of Avatar: The Way of Water. The film was originally planned to be released on January 6th before the changes.

Babylon is the last work of Damian Chazelle, After the critical acclaim and praise that followed his previous films, Whiplash, La La Land Y first-man. The director told Vanity Fair that he had been pondering the idea of ​​the film ever since he first came to The Angels in 2007, stating that he wanted to pay his own tribute to the early years of what would become modern Hollywood.

The film marks Chazelle’s return to movies set in The Angels after La La Land, starring Ryan Gosling Y Emma Stone and raised $439 million at the worldwide box office, in addition to winning Best actress Y Best Director on the 89th Academy Awards, with Chazelle becoming the youngest recipient of the directing trophy.

The film is headed by margot robbie Y Brad Pitt, with Robbie playing an aspiring actress trying to work her way up the Hollywood ladder. She is set in Hollywood from the 1920s, around the transition period where movies went from silent movies to talkies, and will bring together a mix of fictional and historical figures, with Tobey Maguire What charlie chaplin.

Filming concluded in October 2021 and it was reported that the film would also include actors who would play the first girl. it dand HollywoodClara Bowthe actress Anna May Wong, the writer Elinor Glyn and the head of studio Irving Thalberg.

The stacked cast for the film also includes Olivia Wilde, Samara Weaving, Jean Smart, Li Jun Li, Jovan Adepo, Katherine Waterston, Flea, Lukas Haas, Rory Scovel, PJ Byrne, Spike Jonze, Chloe Fineman, Jeff Garlin Y Max Minghella. Having previously worked with Chazelle on La La Land, Stone was once attached to the project but was forced to drop out due to scheduling conflicts, allowing Robbie to take over the role.

The sheer scale of the film has led to it having an advertised running time of three hours and five minutes. You can see the trailer of Babylon and witness Chazelle’s over-promise and showmanship below:

