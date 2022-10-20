Entertainment

The long-awaited ‘Babylon’ by Damien Chazelle, director of ‘La La Land’ advances its release date

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 1 2 minutes read

USA.- Babylon of paramount is changing the release dates and instead is preparing a premiere for December 23 in the wake of Avatar: The Way of Water. The film was originally planned to be released on January 6th before the changes.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 1 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Marvel fans sympathize with Brie Larson after “blunt” response to question about ‘Captain Marvel’

12 seconds ago

How to watch Black Adam with Dwayne Johnson

1 min ago

Premiere of “Crimes of the Future”, David Cronenberg’s film with Viggo Mortensen, Kristen Stewart and Léa Seydoux | Movistar Cinema

11 mins ago

The 10 cars that Jessica Alba can acquire thanks to her millionaire fortune

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button