The long-awaited exhibition on biblical figures is coming

Milan. Thursday 28 October at 15:00 at the former Church of San Carpoforo of the Accademia delle Belle Arti di Brera in Milan, the long-awaited exhibition curated by the professor and art critic Marco Eugenio Di Giandomenico entitled “Sacro Profano” will be held, an idea born from the photographs of the photographer artist Roberto Rocco.

The exhibition, consisting of 40 images that investigate the depth of feelings and the human soul in the contemporary world, was born from Roberto Rocco’s camera, bringing to light biblical iconographies revisiting them in a contemporary key, as the title “Sacro Profano” suggests exactly a comparison of the images through two antithetical but at the same time interrelated themes.

The photographs prove to be tableau vivant, reconstructed in detail like a theatrical scene, always suggesting to the public new and original ideas and bringing to mind new combinations of thoughts. The refinement of the project is original and pioneer of something never experienced before because it explores and scrutinizes in a very deep, almost clinical way, what enhances the ancient but in a contemporary key, making everything abstract but at the same time concretizing what you want to convey.

Roberto Rocco, after having collaborated for a long time with Italian and non-Italian stars of national and international caliber such as Julia Roberts, Cameron Diaz, Robert de Niro, Madonna, Monica Bellucci, Claudia Cardinale and many others, wanted to devote himself to the detail that makes the difference.

Evelyn Nericcio

© All rights reserved