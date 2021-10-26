News

The long-awaited exhibition on biblical figures is coming

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Milan. Thursday 28 October at 15:00 at the former Church of San Carpoforo of the Accademia delle Belle Arti di Brera in Milan, the long-awaited exhibition curated by the professor and art critic Marco Eugenio Di Giandomenico entitled “Sacro Profano” will be held, an idea born from the photographs of the photographer artist Roberto Rocco.

The exhibition, consisting of 40 images that investigate the depth of feelings and the human soul in the contemporary world, was born from Roberto Rocco’s camera, bringing to light biblical iconographies revisiting them in a contemporary key, as the title “Sacro Profano” suggests exactly a comparison of the images through two antithetical but at the same time interrelated themes.

The photographs prove to be tableau vivant, reconstructed in detail like a theatrical scene, always suggesting to the public new and original ideas and bringing to mind new combinations of thoughts. The refinement of the project is original and pioneer of something never experienced before because it explores and scrutinizes in a very deep, almost clinical way, what enhances the ancient but in a contemporary key, making everything abstract but at the same time concretizing what you want to convey.

Roberto Rocco, after having collaborated for a long time with Italian and non-Italian stars of national and international caliber such as Julia Roberts, Cameron Diaz, Robert de Niro, Madonna, Monica Bellucci, Claudia Cardinale and many others, wanted to devote himself to the detail that makes the difference.

Evelyn Nericcio

© All rights reserved

Loading...
Advertisements


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

822
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
676
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
660
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
581
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
547
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
441
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
434
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
367
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
338
News

Michael B. Jordan at Denzel Washington’s directing lesson
293
News

The highly anticipated film will be off-limits to minors for “violence and vulgar language”
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top