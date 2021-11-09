‘The long gap with Skyrim is not good’

It has been 10 years since the debut of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. The fifth installment of the series is considered to be one of the most popular and beloved Action / RPGs ever, converted to numerous platforms in the years to come. Nevertheless The Elder Scrolls VI continues to be surrounded by a thick aura of mystery.

The sixth chapter was officially confirmed with a short teaser trailer during theE3 2018, but since that moment it has completely disappeared from the radar with some sporadic statements by Bethesda. This has inevitably created discontent on the part of fans, who are eagerly awaiting to find out what surprises the successor of Skyrim will hold. A GeForce Now leak fixes The Elder Scrolls 6 to 2024, but there is no certainty in this regard. Speaking to the microphones of IGN.Com, the director of Bethesda Todd Howard however, he admitted that such a long wait and so many years between the two games wasn’t a big move.

“Could you plan a kind of gap like the one we’re having between Skyrim and its entourage? I certainly can’t say that’s a good thing“Howard explains to the interviewer, adding that”if I would like to have a magic wand to have the game we want to make ready for the debut? Absolutely yes“. The long lead times in relation to TES VI, however, also have some not insignificant justifications, as the director points out:”There are other things we wanted to do, right? Obviously Fallout 4 was a huge success and we spent a lot of time on it. They wanted to go online with Fallout 76. We wanted to do something different like Starfield, we wanted to create something different for a long time and bring a new universe to life.“.

However, the TES franchise has continued strong thanks to the results achieved by the online spin-off, constantly updated by the developers. “We are very happy with where The Elder Scrolls is, especially thanks to The Elder Scrolls Online“, highlights Howard while acknowledging how long the development of the sixth chapter is going to take, with the development team still aiming to achieve excellent results with the new iteration of the brand.

We also remember that Todd Howard has revealed that a first concept on Fallout 5 already exists, although it is still too premature to talk about a real development.