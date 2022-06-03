The long list of artists who will be at the Heat Awards

the evening of the Heat Latin Music Awards It will celebrate talent on the beach to celebrate this award and vibrate with the public’s favorite artists.

According to a press release sent to Diario Libre, the paradisiacal Destination City Cap Cana, this Thursday becomes the scene of spectacular presentations of the most outstanding Latin superstars and the new promising generations, such as Carlos VivesGilberto Santa Rosa, Mijares, Fonseca, Zion & Lennox, Justin Quiles, Nacho, Farina, Eladio Carrión, Eddy Herrera, the alphaAndrés Cepeda, Tiago PZK, Ryan Castro, Dekko, Danny Ocean, Fanny Lu, Francy, Yahaira Plasencia, Luis Vásquez, Nicole Vega, Chimbala, Annasofia, Alvaro Rod, The Change and many more artists who are playing strong.

In addition, the coveted winners of this seventh edition will be unveiled by great talents in Latin entertainment and music, including Domelipa, Ingratax, Dayanara Torres, Calle y Poché, Bulova, Daniela Arango, Kevlex, Dímelo King, AJ Ramos, IAmChino, Mont Pantoja, La Materialista, Willy García, Mirella Cesa, Kamm, Julieth Mejía, Yozuel, Rosaly Rubio, Andreina Bravo, Las Gemelas Ortegas, Kiko El Crazy, Maxi and more important category presenters.

This evening of heat awards It will be hosted by Dominican communicator Caroline Aquino and influential Latin personalities, such as Goyo, Molusco, Maria Laura Quintero and Anaís Castro. In addition, famous talents such as Heisel Mora, Sebas and Marko will animate the prelude to this special celebration: the great Red Carpet.

The seventh edition began on May 30 with various press and educational conferences, showcases and other events.