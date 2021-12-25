The long love story between the NBA and Christmas

The tradition of the rematch of the Finals inaugurated in 1995 continues uninterrupted in the following years and finds its culmination in 2016. The NBA is back from one of the most epic final series ever and the rematch between Warriors and Cavs is the highlight of the Christmas menu . Many things have changed in the months following the amazing comeback of LeBron James and his companions, first of all Kevin Durant arrived at Golden State. And the ex-Thunder (36 points and 15 rebounds) is the man of the match in a challenge that sees the Dubs in control of the game and ahead in the score for the first 46 minutes.

In the last quarter, however, in a sort of replica of the final race-7 of the Finals, Kyrie Irving takes the chair. His 14 points, including the two baskets that turn the game in the last 40 seconds, give Cleveland fans another joy. A joy that will be the last of the long rivalry with the Warriors, because from then on the overall win tally will be 11 to 1 in favor of Golden State with the Cavs able to win only Game-4 of the 2017 Finals. victory of the reigning champions at Christmas 2016, ultimately, will turn into a single chapter of a long saga, a bit like Rogue One: A Star Wars Story which in those days is sold out in American cinemas. Much less epic, however, the sound background that includes the great hits of Justin Bieber, true triumph of a musically revisable 2016.

A reminder of what Kyrie Irving is capable of when playing basketball.

In the hope that tomorrow’s five games will one day supplant those contained in this list, we wish you a great Christmas sprawled on the sofa in the company of the most beautiful sport in the world.