The long “Platinum Jubilee” of Queen Elizabeth II

The celebrations for the seventy years of reign of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom officially began on Sunday 6 February, which will also be celebrated in the countries of which she is sovereign, including Australia, Canada and Jamaica. To celebrate the so-called Platinum Jubilee, literally the “platinum jubilee”, from Sunday onwards there will be numerous events, celebrations and parades that will culminate with four days of official ceremonies and celebrations scheduled for early June in London.

Elizabeth II is 95 years old and is the longest-lived sovereign in UK history. She became queen on February 6, 1952, the day her father, King George VI died, and was officially crowned on June 2, 1953. She is also the first sovereign of the United Kingdom to reach seventy years of reign. . Before her, the only one to have reigned for more than sixty years was Queen Victoria, who had reigned for 63 years until her death in 1901.

In the message made public on the occasion of the event, Elizabeth II thanked her subjects and her family, and made an announcement regarding her succession: when her son Charles is appointed king upon his death, his wife Camilla will receive the title of “Queen consort”.

This decision by Elizabeth solves a problem that could have complicated things for Carlo after his mother’s death: Camilla Parker Bowles is Carlo’s second wife (after Lady Diana, who died in a car accident in 1997), and the two were also romantically linked. during the first marriage. After the wedding Camilla had made it known that when Charles became king she would only be called “princess consort”. With her decision, Elizabeth asked that she be called “queen”.

On the eve of the 70th anniversary of her Accession to the throne, The Queen has written a message thanking the public and her family for their support, and looking forward to Platinum Jubilee celebrations over the coming year.

Although she has been seen very little in public in recent months due to a short hospital stay and a prolonged rest period to protect her health, Elizabeth II continued to carry out her institutional commitments even after she was over 90 years old. age. In the seventy years of her reign, 14 prime ministers have succeeded: the first was Winston Churchill, the current one is Boris Johnson.

Today marks 70 years since Queen Elizabeth II acceded to the throne, following the death of her father, King George VI. Her Majesty was proclaimed Queen throughout the UK and Commonwealth in the early hours of 6 February 1952.

The events to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee will begin on Sunday and will continue over the next few months. Between 2 and 5 June, which have been proclaimed a national holiday, there will be numerous ceremonies, parades and official public events in London. The celebrations will be inaugurated on June 2 by the Queen’s birthday parade, in which more than 1,400 soldiers, 200 horses and bands with more than 400 musicians will parade. Elizabeth II was born on April 21, 1926, but her birthday is usually celebrated in mid-June, a tradition linked to the possibility of organizing events in a warmer period of the year.

The Queen has hosted a reception for local community groups at Sandringham House on the eve of Accession Day. Her Majesty is the first Monarch in history to reach the historic milestone of 70 years on the throne.

In history, there are only three other monarchs whose reign lasted more than 70 years: Louis XIV of France (the so-called “sun king”, who is the longest-lived king in history with 72 years and 110 days of reign) , Johann II of Liechtenstein, who ruled between the 19th and 20th centuries, and Bhumibol Adulyadej of Thailand, who died in 2016.