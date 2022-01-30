The long protest of truckers against the obligation to vaccinate in Canada

After a week-long journey across Canada, a convoy of truckers arrived in the capital Ottawa to protest the Canadian government’s mandatory vaccination for workers. At the protest, call Freedom Convoythousands of truckers and demonstrators took part and gathered in front of the Canadian parliament on Saturday.

Trucks and cars have blocked downtown Ottawa, and they plan to stay in front of parliament for at least the weekend. Despite the alarms in recent days, there were no incidents and the protest went on peacefully, as confirmed by the police. Many protesters waved flags of Canada displayed upside down, others drew a swastika on them. “We want to be free and we want hope: the government has taken it away from us,” he said Friday to the BBC Harold Jonker, a truck driver who owns a trucking company as he drove through the town of Brockville, about 115 kilometers from Ottawa, on his way to the rally.

At the end of October, the Canadian government introduced compulsory vaccination for all public workers and for those traveling by train, plane or ship and over 12 years old. The new rules concern almost 300 thousand people, for which unpaid leave is provided in the absence of the vaccination certificate.

Furthermore, since January 15, a law prohibits unvaccinated hauliers from entering Canada: the protest is called Freedom Convoy started to spread among truck drivers due to this new rule involving thousands of workers. However, Canadian truckers’ unions explained that most of the truckers are vaccinated and that in reality the majority of the people who attended the demonstration are not directly linked to the transport sector.

The organizers raised approximately $ 6.3 million (€ 5.6 million) on GoFundMe while traveling across the country.

Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau, center-left, recently won the political elections by focusing heavily on the coronavirus vaccination campaign. He is highly contested by the No vax groups, which had organized several protests during the election campaign. In recent days, Trudeau said Canadians cannot be represented by this noisy minority opposed to science, government and public health.