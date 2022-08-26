The long skirt to make it simpler at the start of the school year, follow the example of Kendall Jenner!

The stars charm us because of their charisma. That’s why we easily imitate their attitude and looks. Such is the case for Kendall Jenner who recently showed off with a long skirt trend.

Who said long skirts were out of fashion? In any case, it will not be Kendall Jenner. The celebrity has no complex wearing this accessory.

You too can follow the long skirt trend in various ways. In case this interests you, don’t wait any longer and read on.

Long skirt trend: follow the example of Kendall Jenner

For people news subscribers, Kendall Jenner needs no introduction. Since his eleventh year, this personality has participated in the reality show “The Incredible Kardashian Family”. In addition to being a TV star, she gets her reputation from her modeling job.

It is not surprising therefore that each of his appearances in public arouses curiosity. Lately, she has been walking the streets of Los Angeles.

Her look did not leave her fans indifferent. This time, Kim Kardashian’s half-sister bet on simplicity: wearing only a long white skirt, she wore a dark green tank top and a pair of tennis shoes.

There is something to delight fans of fashion. For the latter, it was one more opportunity to find inspiration for a new summer look. The long skirt trend is sure to be a hit. And you, would you be ready to try the same experience? Once is not custom, it seems. So why resist the temptation?

Imitate Kendall Jenner while remaining original

You might have fallen in love with Kendall Jenner’s long skirt trend. Thus, you are tempted to imitate this star while remaining yourself. In this sense, consider varying certain details in order to slightly modify your look. You can already change the color of the skirt: from the darkest to the lightest, imagine all the tones that will seem pleasant to you.

The same goes for the pattern: printed, with or without a pattern, it’s up to you. Just like the choice of the skirt, that of the tank top and the shoes can vary from one model to another. If Kendall Jenner opted for a medium-sized tank top, maybe you’re going to wear a large or small-sized tank. How about swapping this accessory for a shirt or t-shirt? It would also go with your long skirt trend.

Combining her long skirt with sandals or heels is also an option. But if you prefer to keep the same state of mind as the star and wear your maxi skirt trend with sports shoes, nothing prevents you from doing so. If the famous model showed off with a pair of low-top sneakers, maybe you’ll choose sneakers or medium models.

By taking a look on the web or in stores, you will see more clearly. Not only will you establish a comparison between the products, but you will have the possibility of evaluating the quality-price ratio. The maxi skirt trend isn’t just about fashion, it’s also about the budget.

Long skirt trend, on what occasion to adopt this look?

Asthe look changes from person to person, occasions may also vary. The long skirt trend can be worn in any circumstance: evening, outing in town, relaxing on the beach or working hours. No restrictions will therefore be imposed on you. Put on your long skirt anywhere and anytime. However, it would be necessary to be subtle. This concerns in particular the cut of your long skirt and the material with which it was made.

For example, a long mesh skirt is more suitable for ceremonies and social evenings. This model exists in a black version at Self-Portrait and costs 315 euros. For its part, a long felted wool skirt is aimed at bureaucrats and teachers. From the site matchesfashion.com, you will find several sizes of this long skirt trend. A high-waisted long skirt is best worn when relaxing in town or at the beach. To get one, refer to the Jacquemus model available at 257 euros on the Farftech website.