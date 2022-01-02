The longest-lived woman in the world turns 119: the life of Kane Tanaka, between Olympics, wars and three pandemics

Kane Tanaka’s birthday is just around the corner. The woman, Japanese, tomorrow – January 2 – will turn 119 years old. It is, according to the Guinness World Record, of the longest-lived woman in the world still alive, current Dean of Humanity. Not just a life lived between one World War and another, dodging atomic bombs. But Ms. Kane also survived three epidemics: the Spanish (1918-1920), Sars (2004) and (so far) Covid-19. In addition to being unscathed from a cancer that was diagnosed when she was 103 years old. Today the old woman resides in a nursing home in Higashi-ku, in the prefecture of Fukuoka: she is in good health and spends her days playing Othello tournaments, a board game based on her own strategic skills. She is also passionate about calligraphy and calculations. The recipe for longevity includes meals of rice, fish, and soup, but he doesn’t shy away from sweets and drinks three cans a day of canned coffee, nutritional drinks and sodas. Long sleeps are inevitable. In 2010, when he was 107, his son wrote In Good and Bad Times, 107 Years Old, a book about her that talks about her life and longevity. The latest milestone was reached with the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, postponed for a year due to the pandemic: she had been awarded the role of torchbearer. But the relay was not performed due to a technical difficulty.

