The longest LUNAR ECLIPSE of the last 100 years is about to arrive «3B Meteo

Lunar eclipse on November 19, 2021

Hoping that the weather conditions will favor the show, on November 19 it will be possible to observe the lunar eclipse. However, it will not be a complete eclipse, only the 97% of the moon will be obscured as the earth passes between the sun and the satellite. To see a complete eclipse, we will have to wait a little over a year, on December 14, 2022.

The event of November 19th however it will have two peculiarities interesting. The first concerns its duration, in fact it will be the eclipse with the longest duration of the last 100 years, even 3 and a half hours. The second, on the other hand, concerns dimensions. In fact it will be an eclipse of miniluna. What does it mean? The moon will be near the apogee, which is the furthest point on its orbit from the Earth, so it will appear much smaller than usual, but at least it will be full.

According to the astronomers, however, unfortunately, Italy is not in the best position to observe the phenomenon, but this is not true for everyone. Indeed the northern regions and part of the Center will enjoy partially of this privilege. The eclipse will begin around 7 am Italian and will reach its maximum at 9, when the moon will already be below the horizon from us. There is no way to participate in the event for the inhabitants of the South, but it will be possible to watch via the internet on various online platforms that will broadcast the eclipse live.

