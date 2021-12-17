The millipede with more than a thousand legs really exists. The discovery is reported in Scientific Reports by Paul Marek and colleagues in the Entomology department at Virginia Tech University in the United States. Before now, no millipedes have been found with more than 750 legs.

US researchers discovered the millipede 60 meters deep in a hole created for mining exploration in the Australian province of Eastern Goldfields mining area. It has 1,306 legs, more than any other animal, and belongs to a new species which has been called Eumillipes persephone.





The name of the millipede derives from the Greek word eu- (true), from the Latin words mille (thousand) and pes (foot), and refers to the Greek goddess of the underworld, Persephone. The authors measured four members of the new species and found that they have long, threadlike bodies made up of up to 330 segments and are up to 0.95mm wide and 95.7mm long. They are eyeless, have short legs and cone-shaped texts with antennae and beak.

Analysis of species relationships suggests that E. persephone is distantly related to the previous record holder for the highest number of legs: the California millepied species, Illacme plenipes.

The authors suggest that the large number of segments that have evolved in both species may allow them to generate forces of segments that are found crossing them opening the soil habitat in which they live. As the findings highlight the incredible biodiversity found within the Eastern Goldfields province, the authors recommend efforts to conserve the low E. persephone habitat and minimize the impact of mining in this region.