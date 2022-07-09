“The Longest Night” on Netflix

The month of July is interesting in terms of the premiere of series on the main platforms.

-“The longest night” (today July 8, on Netflix).

A group of armed men surround the Monte Baruca prison and cut off communications with the outside in order to capture Simón Lago (Luis Callejo), a dangerous serial killer. If the guards hand him over, the assault will be over in a matter of minutes, but Hugo (Alberto Ammann), the prison director, refuses to obey. Action series created by Víctor Sierra and Xosé Morais and directed by Óscar Pedraza. Bárbara Goenaga, José Luis García Pérez and Roberto Álamo complete the cast.

-“Locked up with the devil” (today, July 8 on Apple TV +).

Suspense miniseries that adapts the criminal memoirs of James Keene and Hillel Levin, with Taron Egerton and Paul Walter leading a cast that also includes the recently deceased Ray Liotta. Star high school football player, son of decorated cop and drug dealer Jimmy Keene is sentenced to 10 years in prison; They offer to lighten his sentence in exchange for befriending and getting a confession from suspected serial killer Larry Hall.

-“The girl from Plainville” (July 10 on Starzplay).

Starring Elle Fanning, the series takes up the real case of Michelle Carter, convicted in 2014 of having incited her boyfriend to suicide via text messages. Liz Hannah and Patrick Macmanus have co-written, produced and directed it.

-“Dark winds” (July 21 on AMC).

Suspense series based on the novels by Tony Hillerman “Leaphorn & Chee”, produced by George RR Martin (‘Game of Thrones’) and Robert Redford and created by Graham Roland, tells the story of two police officers looking for clues to solve a double murder in a Navajo Nation town near Monument Valley in 1971.

-“Forward” (July 22 on Apple TV)

Based on the book “Just Don’t Fall” by Paralympic athlete and writer Josh Sundquist, this series developed by Matt Fleckenstein follows 12-year-old Josh Dubin as he transitions from homeschooling to public school, with everyone the challenges that this entails.