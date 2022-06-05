‘The longest night’, the Spanish Netflix series about the assault on a prison, already has a release date

Related news

Netflix has just announced the premiere date of its Spanish series The longest nightan action thriller starring Louis Callejo Y Albert Ammann. Created by Víctor Sierra and Xosé Morais, it will be released in the platform’s catalog on July 8.

In this new series we move to the night of the December 24, when a group of armed men surround the Monte Baruca prison and cut off communications with the outside world. His objective is to capture Simón Lago, a dangerous serial killer. If the guards hand him over, the assault will be over in a matter of minutes, but Hugo, the prison director, refuses to obey and prepares to resist the attack.

Behind the cameras

‘The longest night’ | Premiere Announcement | Netflix



This new Spanish series will star Alberto Ammann (Cell 211) and Luis Callejo (Below zero), together with Bárbara Goenaga, José Luís García Pérez, Roberto Álamo, Daniel Albaladejo, Cecilia Freire, Xabier Deive, Sabela Arán, Laia Manzanares, César Mateo, Lucía Díez and David Solansamong others.

The longest night will have a total of six episodes and has been created by Víctor Sierra and Xosé Morais (Neboa, Serramoura) and directed by Óscar Pedraza (Homeland, sky red). Production is carried out by AREA.

You may also like…

Follow the topics that interest you