The longest partial eclipse of the Moon for 580 years arrives LIVE AT 8.00 AM ON 19/11 – Space & Astronomy

Friday 19 November appointment with thelongest partial eclipse of the Moon in the last 580 years: will last 3 hours and 28 minutes, with the lunar disk that will be obscured to 97% of the cone of shadow projected by the Earth. The phenomenon will occur when it is with us morning, between 8:19 am and 11:47 am, and for this it will be hardly visible from Italy: Only the regions further north-west will be able to grasp the elusive phase of penumbra when the sky is clear for the imminent sunrise.

To fully enjoy the show, it will be possible to follow from 8.00 there live online organized by Virtual Telescope thanks to his collaborators in the Americas and in Australia, where the eclipse will be most visible. The live broadcast will also be broadcast by the ANSA Science and Technology Channel.

The partial eclipse of November 19 it will be so long because it occurs with the Moon it is now close to apogee, that is the point of orbit farthest from Earth. This means that the satellite is also moving slower and therefore will take longer to cross the shadow cone of the Earth. By comparison, the May eclipse lasted 2 hours and 53 minutes.

“AND from 18 February 1440 that there was not such a long partial eclipse: the Moon will take almost three and a half hours to get out of the shadow cone, and even six hours and two minutes if we also consider the penumbra area“, explains Masi. A record for a partial lunar eclipse, but not for the total ones.” On November 9, 2003, for example, there was a total eclipse whose overall duration exceeded that of the eclipse by about one minute. arriving. We also recall that in 2018 we witnessed the longest total lunar eclipse of the 21st century “.