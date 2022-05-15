The longest week for Mbapp… Real Madrid or PSG?

ANDTime is running out and Mbapp has yet to announce his decision regarding his future. Real Madrid or PSG? That is the question and what you will have to unveil the french striker in a very short time. All roads lead to Santiago Bernabu, but until the player officially confirms his departure from the French club, nobody can put their hand on the fire.

This Saturday, May 14, PSG plays its penultimate League match against Montpellier away from Paris. In a week on Saturday 21, he closes the season with his club against Metz in the Park of the Princes. That day will be the end of the PSG party celebrating the league title before his fans.

No one doubts that Kylian will have to uncover his cards now. He may not reveal whether his destination is Real Madrid or not, but he must clarify whether his future will spend another year in Paris or far from there. He is going to be the longest week of his life, since he has received a lot of pressure to make a statement and the young player has not done so, showing that he has things very clear.

That yes, the season will not have finished for Mbapp next May 21, since in June he has games of his selection for the League of Nations. Curiously, the morbidity will be tremendous, since will get back together with Benzema and chance has wanted that, if there are no injuries, he plays against Modric or Alaba among others.

The logical thing is that the French striker does not take much longer than May 21 to reveal what he is going to do from June 30, among other things because PSG is also very attentive to planning next season. However, at this point, and without renewing, everything points to Real Madrid being his next season. Less is left to meet the summer bomb. One week and the cards will have to be put on the table. Mbapp continues with his roadmap, a roadmap that is already coming to an end.