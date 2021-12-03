the look becomes more decisive

UNCHANGED POWER – At first glance it might seem like a more powerful version of the Toyota Yaris, to bridge the gap between the normal one and the very powerful one GR Yaris, but the Toyota Yaris GR Sport it is nothing more than a new new layout that “dresses” the Japanese subcompact in a slightly sportier way. In fact, it stands out for some customizations that sharpen its look and modify its set-up. The engine remains the well-known full hybrid based on the 3-cylinder 1.5 with 116 HP of power.

MORE GRIT – The bodywork of the Toyota Yaris GR Sport it stands out for its Dynamic Gray tone, for the black roof (available exclusively on this version) and for the 18-inch wheels with red details that recall the colors of the Gazoo Racing sports division. Also new are the front grille, which boasts a new mesh design with a G-pattern, and the T-shaped diffuser, which gives a more aggressive look to the car.

SMALL CHANGES ALSO INSIDE – The Gazoo Racing theme continues within the Toyota Yaris GR Sport where the specific logos are visible on the steering wheel, on the headrest, on the ignition button and on the instrument panel display. The seats of the Toyota Yaris GR Sport now have a new Ultrasuede upholstery, and contrasting red stitching is also present on the perforated leather steering wheel and gearbox. The door, console and steering wheel panel trims are also specific, with gunmetal gray finishes.

REVISED SET-UP – Changes were then made to improve the dynamic qualities of the Toyota Yaris GR Sport. Both the front and rear suspensions have been re-adjusted to increase responsiveness at low speeds. The rear shock springs have been optimized to decrease roll. To ensure better steering response, the electronic power steering has been updated to reduce the driver’s input delay, thus ensuring greater accuracy of the set trajectory. The technicians of the Japanese house have also improved both the torsional rigidity of the chassis, by adding underbody supports on both sides of the car, and the aerodynamics, thanks to the addition of coatings inside the front and rear wheel arches (they reduce the resistance to ‘air).