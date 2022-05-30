The look of Charlene de Mónaco to give an award to Checo Pérez

The princess charlene of monaco appeared last Sunday, May 29, in the company of her husband Alberto de Mónaco and their children, to witness the race of the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prixwhere the pilot Czech Perez He emerged as the winner, becoming the first Mexican to take this victory home.

charlene of monaco and her husband Prizes were awarded to the winners. she to Carlos Sainz (second place) and Max Verstappen (third), while the Mexican received it from Prince Albert.

In this event the elegant and sophisticated style of the princess could not go unnoticed. charlene of monaco He attended wearing a jumpsuit that confirmed that this garment is still a wardrobe essential, even for the most demanding.



Photo: AFP

Charlene de Monaco impresses wearing a blue jumpsuit

The princess Charlene did not hesitate to teach us about styling and teach us how to steal everyone’s attention by wearing an elegant and glamorous outfit that we still cannot get over, since it was the confirmation we needed not to take this garment out of our closets and continue to wear it as a great bet for the season.

Charlene She wore a jumpsuit by designer Terrence Bray, who saw her at important events, such as the last Monte Carlo Fashion Awards gala, where she also stood out with her look.



Photo: EFE

For the occasion, the wife of Alberto de Monaco chose to wear a light blue jumpsuit flared with puff sleeves and high neck. A garment that has positioned itself as one of the street style favourites, thanks to the fact that it is an option that favors all body types. To add a sensual touch, the princess wore a neckline in the back of her.



Photo: EFE

Finally, charlene of monaco She accessorized her outfit with subtle earrings, just like her Natural makeupwhere her pink lipstick stood out.



Photo: EFE

