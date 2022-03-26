The look of effortless hair with bangs that Natalie Portman wore (and which is one of the 2022 trends) – Revista Para Ti

Natalie Portman She is one of the celebrities who sets trends with her outfits, both when it comes to dressing and with her beauty looks.

Throughout her extensive career we have seen her adopt endless hair looks, making the most extreme changes if the role she was about to take on required it: we have seen her with hyper-straight hair in a straight bob, with curls and long hair and has even come to wear a platinum blonde.

In this case, she was seen with her natural hair (she has slightly wavy hair) with ragged bangs on the side, which is one of the trends of the season.

This detail gives movement to the hair and frames the face and its length and characteristics vary according to the physiognomy of each face, so the most appropriate thing to make this change is to put yourself in the hands of your trusted stylist.

His proposal reminds us how flattering bangs are, because They will help us to reduce the expression lines of the face and give a youthful effect in just a few minutes.. Our suggestion is that you bet on those that have volume such as curtains, asymmetrical or layered.

Photo: website

