the look of the singer and the comment of her husband

The singer showed off her new look on Instagram, and her husband commented on the photo like this …

Katy Perry manages to amaze the viewers who follow her on the “American Idol” program every week. The pop-star adopts a different look for each episode, going from blond to brown, from an extreme outfit to a more sober one. In the last episode on Sunday, she presented herself with dark hair in ringlets and a leopard-print dress: a clear tribute to the video clip of her song “Roar”, released in 2013.

In the midst of many comments from American and non-American stars who admired her ability to look good with any type of look, that of Orlando Bloom, her husband, stands out: “Honey, we’re out of oat milk”. Comment certainly ironic or that refers to some internal dynamics of the couple, but surely he too will have been fascinated by the beauty of his wife.

Katy Perry, drastic choice: “I don’t shave anymore and I’m not ashamed of it” | READ

Orlando Bloom confesses: intimacy with Katy Perry is no longer the same… | DISCOVER

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom met in 2016, but their relationship has had its ups and downs. The marriage proposal arrived in 2019, although the ceremony was postponed due to the pandemic. The two recently had a daughter, named Daisy Dove. “I spend all day singing her songs that contain the word dad,” Bloom told “The Graham Norton Show” of the little girl. “I wish that his first word was just that.”

Katy Perry: a walk in Hawaii with her little Daisy | READ more

Physical Katy Perry: the singer’s look and her husband’s comment

Katy Perry is only thirty-six, but she boasts a decade-long musical career, and has been churning out world-famous hits for years. Among his most famous songs, “I kissed a girl”, “Dark Horse”, “Roar”, “California Girls”, “Hot ‘n Cold”. He is currently the judge of American Idol, an American television contest for aspiring singers.