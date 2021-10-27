News

the look on the red carpet in Rome ruined by the hairdresser

At first glance, the look of Angelina Jolie at the premiere of his film Eternals to Rome it looked perfect as ever. But, the second look revealed a real stylistic misstep: the actress had extensions for the event.

Angelina in Rome

Extensions, or hair extensions, are not just a common means a Hollywood to evoke a crazy china for an event or simply to change your look. The golden rule, however, is: fake hair must be almost invisibly mixed with real hair. Otherwise, the result is immediately unattractive. Although Angelina Jolie wore a real flawless Versace dress, the topic of conversation still shifted to her hair.

The transition between Jolie’s natural brown hair and extensions didn’t feel natural. It almost seemed as if they had simply forgotten to harmoniously integrate the hairpiece and connect everything with the right cut. A fairly obvious hair failure that begs the question of how no one will notice it while styling.

Angelina Jolie Rome

Angelina Jolie’s hair goes viral

A question that the Internet has also asked itself: the news service of Twitter in a very short time he received countless comments on Angelina Jolie’s hair misadventure. In addition to claims such as the one that the stylist should be fired, “some users have also made fun of hair loss. A Twitter user wrote: “Whoever made Angelina Jolie’s extensions must be Jennifer’s friend” – a reference to the ex-wife of Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, with whom he was married to Angelina before getting married.

What can we learn from the quirky look of Angelina’s hair? Extensions should always be properly incorporated into natural hair. And, even with seemingly perfect superstars, things don’t always go smoothly …

>> Angelina Jolie, daughter Shiloh at 15 is a perfect mix between her and Brad Pitt


