the look with sequin skirt to copy

How to match the sequin skirt flawlessly? Mila Kunis wears it like this

Metallic flashes and sparkles are always very glamorous but not at all easy to wear.

Mila Kunis however, it gives us the perfect starting point to mix with class and ease sequin skirt without the final result being excessive or out of place.

Of course, we always talk about an outfit designed for an elegant evening. But with the right accessories (as sober as possible) the effect “too much“will be averted, fear not.

Mila Kunis

The actress, who we will see in Italian cinemas from 8 August in the comedy “Your ex never dies” next to Justin Theroux, adopts a choice of sobriety, completing her look with garments and accessories black.

A black silk t-shirt, a pair of suede pumps and an evening clutch will be enough. Earrings? A chandelier, with super bright crystals.

Here are the essential pieces to be inspired by his style.

marco-de-vincenzo-on-farfetch

MARCO DE VINCENZO skirt.

Credits: farfetch.com

silk-sweater-FALCONERI

FALCONERI silk sweater.

Credits: it.falconeri.com

belt-GUESS

GUESS high leather belt.

Credits: guess.eu

Emporio Armani

EMPORIO ARMANI suede pumps.

Credits: armani.com

CHANEL

CHANEL satin clutch bag with rhinestones.

Credits: chanel.com

Bulgarians

Earrings from the BULGARI Serpenti collection.

Credits: bulgari.com

