THE LOOKER. Let’s go to the movies with Antonio Rentero

Thursday, May 19 / 6:45 p.m.

Friday, May 20 / 9:15 p.m.

Supernova (Harry Macqueen, 2021) United Kingdom. 93′.

Sam and Tusker have been a couple for 20 years. Sam (Firth) is a pianist. Tusker (Tucci), writer. They travel across England in their old van visiting friends, family and places from their past. Since Tusker was diagnosed with early-stage Alzheimer’s two years ago, the time they spend together is the most important thing they have.

Saturday, May 21 / 6:45 p.m.

Different (Luis María Delgado, 1961) Spain. 90′.

A young man belonging to the upper bourgeoisie rejects all the values ​​that have been imposed on him by his family, who do not accept his way of life. He likes theater, music and being with his friends. Despite his efforts to please, working in the family business, he finds out that his brother calls him useless and effeminate. A film that, to the surprise of its creators, passed censorship at the time, despite having scenes that clearly suggest the homosexuality of its protagonist.

Sunday, May 22 / 7:00 p.m.

the wolf forest (Pedro Olea, 1970) Spain. 87′

Benito Freire is a peddler who lives miserably in an environment dominated by ignorance and superstition. He works as a street vendor in Galician towns and suffers from severe epileptic seizures. Rumors spread throughout the region that he is a werewolf and that he is possessed by a demonic spirit. And it is precisely the stories that are told about him that begin to drive him crazy.

The mafia tailor

Graham Moore

Mark RylanceZoey Deutch

Chicago. 1956. Leonard (Rylance), is an English tailor who made suits on London’s world-famous Savile Row. After a personal tragedy he ends up in Chicago, him working at a small tailor shop in a tough part of town where he makes fancy clothes for the only people around him who can afford them: a family of gangsters. This family of mobsters will try to take advantage of Leonard’s gentle and accommodating nature, who along with his assistant Mable (Zoey Deutch) will be involved with the mafia in an increasingly serious way.

The weapon of deception

Operation “Minced meat”

Operation Mincemeat

John Madden

Colin Firth, Matthew Macfadyen, Mark Gatiss,

Year 1943, in the middle of World War II. Allied forces are determined to launch a definitive assault on Europe. But they face a major challenge: protect their troops from German firepower during the invasion, and thus avoid a possible massacre. Two brilliant intelligence officers, Ewen Montagu (Firth) and Charles Cholmondeley, are tasked with setting up the most inspired and unlikely disinformation strategy of the war… A story inspired by true events based on a bestseller by Ben Macintyre.

five wolves

Spain

Alauda Ruiz de Azua

Laia Costa, Susi Sanchez, Ramon Barea, Mikel Bustamante,

Amaia (Laia Costa) has just become a mother and realizes that she doesn’t really know how to be. When her partner is absent for a few weeks for work, she decides to return to her parents’ house, in a beautiful coastal town in the Basque Country, and thus share the responsibility of caring for her baby. What Amaia does not know is that although she is now a mother, she will not stop being her daughter.

Game of assassins

Joe Carnahan (Hot Aces, The A-Team, White Hell)

Gerard ButlerFrank Grillo

A small-town police station becomes the unlikely battleground between a hit man, a smart rookie cop, and a con man seeking refuge behind bars with nowhere to run.