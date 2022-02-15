the looks hide a tribute to the pop star

For the evening of the covers of the Sanremo Festival Emma duets with Francesca Michielin with a look inspired by the 2000s: did you recognize the tribute to Britney?

It will be the nostalgia of the 2000s, which lately pervades cinema and fashion. It will be that the legal battle of Britney Spears it has mobilized the public and artists in its support. The fact is that the former baby popstar also arrived on the Ariston stage thanks to Emma: the singer in the competition has chosen the hit Baby One More Time for the evening of the covers, performed together with her colleague (and her conductor) Francesca Michielin. The look chosen for the fourth evening could only be themed, channeling all the glamor of the pop star.

The sparkling looks are inspired by Britney Spears

The cover of Baby One More Time by Emma and Francesca Michielin made all the listening millennials dance (and not only), but also the looks draw heavily from the late nineties-early 2000s style: Francesca Michielin shows off a one-shoulder satin suit Miu Miuwhile Emma Marrone wears a trouser suit by Gucci with sparkling applications. The extra touch was the open white shirt, which revealed the exposed black lingerie. Is Emma’s look familiar to you? The inspiration comes from a performance by Britney from VMA’s in 2000, when the pop star sported a black suit with a white maxi shirt.

Emma and Francesca Michielin on the Sanremo stage

The sensuality of Emma in Sanremo

Emma Marrone returns to Sanremo for the third time, already strong of a victory in 2012: this year she brings the song to the competition It is like this every time. Over the years, the singer has refined her style: she started with rock’n’roll looks made of leather nails and vertiginous wedges and over time she has developed an increasingly decisive and glamorous image. For Sanremo 2022 you have entrusted the Maison Gucci and the creativity of the designer Alessandro Michele, which prompted her to show off her bolder and more sensual side. During the first night she charmed everyone with a timeless midnight blue dress with sweetheart neckline and the “rock” detail of fishnet stockings. For the third evening she instead changed her mood, showing off a ‘pirate’ lace shirt with exposed lingerie, velvet skirt and maxi python wedges.