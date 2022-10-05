The looks of 2023, the trend of bracelets and chokers

Both the chockers like bracelets, they are accessories that are being used both in haute couture fashion shows and in the streets of the most important cities in the world. According to different fashion specialists, these accessories have been essential accessories for outfits highlights of summer 2022 and will remain a trend throughout 2023.

In Trepillé Complementos it is possible to access this type of pieces with exclusive designs, the product of a craftsmanship process. This company specializing in women’s accessories and complements stands out for making its costume jewelery items one by one, carefully and with attention to every detail. Their products make a difference and allow the women who wear them to feel special and with a different touch.

Trepillé Complements: chockers

The chockers, also called chokers, became fashionable in the 90s thanks to Princess Lady Di and actresses like Natalie Portman and Uma Thurman. More recently, in 2021, this accessory has once again gained popularity in the fashion world. This is why, today, more and more women are attracted to these pieces that offer a wide variety of designs, styles and finishes. In fact, in the Trepillé Complementos catalog it is possible to find different handcrafted and original models.

As an accessory, chockers They are very versatile and, due to their visibility, they stand out in the publications that users make on different social networks. Specifically, those from Trepillé Complementos are elegant, classic and, at the same time, modern. In addition, the 18-carat gloss of its finishes provide a touch of glamor extra to any outfits.

In general, these accessories work very well to frame the face and are ideal to wear as an everyday basic or to shine at special events. They fit any type of neck, therein lies part of the success and difference of their chokers. They are handmade to fit perfectly.

fashion bracelets

Another female accessory that is currently a trend, and will be for a while longer, is the bracelet. They differ from bracelets because they are broader and more rigid. They are inspired by Greco-Roman clothing and give a stylized effect on the women who wear them.

Trepillé Complementos has a wide variety of these accessories. Some have rectangular shapes and are made of brass finished with a 24-carat gold plating. Others feature details in high-end materials such as pearls. All models are flexible and adjust to the size of the arm.

Both the chockers such as the bracelets made by Trepillé Complementos, they are high-end accessories that make it possible to highlight any look and, in addition, they integrate the trends that women have chosen for 2023. They can be worn anywhere on the arm, two by two, on the wrists, on the forearm. You just have to tighten a little and they will adapt without problem.



