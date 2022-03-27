The looks of celebrities at the pre-Oscars 2022 parties

The Oscar awards imply a huge celebration: this will be demonstrated by the next March 27 at the Dolby Theater of Los Angeles when the most outstanding figures of 2021 come together in a gala that will recognize the best of cinema. But the celebration not only takes place in the ceremony that is broadcast on television, but also the celebrities enjoy previous parties and after the great installment of the Academy.

In this sense, completely exclusive meetings were held last night in which the famous in trend met to throb the most anticipated night by the actors and directors of the industry. They also wore shocking looks that worked as a preview of what they will wear on the red carpet of the Oscars 2022. But… who exactly attended?

One of the events, promoted by Saint Laurent, was organized by Anthony Vaccarello -the brand’s creative director- on Friday night in Los Angeles. In this way, the guests were not exclusively the nominated figures, but also actors with a huge presence in the world of entertainment were invited. Thus, they were, for example, stars like Finn Wolfhard, Zoë Kravitz and Hailey Bieber.

Also, the great candidates of the night were present. Zendaya She stole everyone’s eyes with a luxurious black dress. And it is that she represented dunes, the film that accumulates 10 nominations, including Best Picture. She also participated in the party Maggie Gyllenhaaldirector of The Lost Daughternominated for Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress and Best Adapted Screenplay. Pedro Almodovaralso attended on behalf of Parallel Mothersnominated for Best Actress and Best Soundtrack.

The party then continued at the CAA Pre-Oscar Party, held at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood, California. Quickly, guests from other events such as Zoë Kravitz arrived, while figures of the stature of Anya Taylor-Joy or the faces of BridgertonWhat Rege-Jean Page from the first season and Simone-Ashleyfrom the recently released installment on Netflix.

Thats not all! One of the public’s favorites also participated during 2021: Andrew Garfield. In addition to starring in an unforgettable encounter with Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man: No Way Home and lead the distribution of The Eyes of Tammy Fayethe actor shone in tick, tick… BOOM! Thus obtaining his nomination for the 2022 Oscar Award. All that remains is to wait for Sunday to meet the winners!

+ More images from the pre-Oscar parties