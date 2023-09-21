The looks of Day 2, from the elegance of Alberta Ferretti to the youthful air of Diesel

For many people, September is a month of returning to the office, starting a routine, or creating new projects. But for fashion editors, this is the month in which we are more attentive than ever Sign up to all the upcoming trends, Paris, London, New York and Copenhagen, among others, feature the best dressed on their streets Welcome Haute Couture Show, Madrid had such a moment just last week, when it welcomed national designers, emerging creatives and where craftsmanship is present in every stitch. but it’s this week turn to meetOne of the great capitals of fashion.

Brands such as Fendi, Prada, Diesel, Roberto Cavalli, Max Mara or Versace, among many others, we imagine when they are named because of their international recognition, their quality, their history and the luxury that surrounds them. And it’s these days – especially, From 19 to 25 September– When They will show the world the trends of spring/summer 2024,

What news will we find in this edition of Milan Fashion Week?

great italian house Those who have created a legacy in the city of fashion, like Dolce & Gabbana or Giorgio Armani, do not despair. will parade together youth brand of the country, including Del Cor, Marco Rambaldi and Act No. 1.

In-spite of this versace He did not attend the Milan program last season, This week he returns to his original location to present his new collection, after having a great international journey with his textile lines; One in the French Riviera with Dua Lipa as co-designer and the other in Los Angeles with Gigi Hadid as the head of show with his Fall/Winter 2023 collection.

As a novelty, Gucci launches creative director: Sabato de Sarno, a young designer whose main objective is to make the public fall in love with the Italian brand again. as well as peter hawkinsWho also served as the head of Gucci and now took the place of tom ford, last but not least, attic And Avvaav They go from showing off on the screen to parading on the great Milanese catwalks.

All the looks from Milan Fashion Week SS24