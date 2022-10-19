The looks of Megan Fox, Anya Taylor Joy and Kim Kardashian: celebtiries in a click

Always spectacular, Emily Ratajkowski chose an animal print skirt, black boots and brown shirt to go to an after party in New York (Credit: Grosby Group)

Cara Delevigne wore a brown suit that revealed her upper underwear, at the presentation of Planet Sex, in Cannes

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly went to Landon Barker’s recital in California and true to their style they looked super extravagant, she wore a white hat that showed her long hair and he wore a gray suit that was several sizes larger

In sporty style, Kim Kardashian went to see her son’s game in Los Angeles. Beneath the large turquoise fleece jacket, he wore black leggings and a T-shirt.

With a super casual look, Emma Stone and Dave McCary enjoyed a family outing in Los Angeles with their little daughter Louise

With a bright dress and dark glasses, Paris Hilton played music at a massive event in Las Vegas

With a super short dark blue dress and her long blonde hair, Anya Taylor-Joy was caught walking with her boyfriend Malcolm McRae in Sydney

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker looked super extravagant in a double celebration: their son Landon’s birthday and their anniversary

Jennifer Garner was caught on camera near her home on Sunday morning when she said goodbye to her boyfriend John

Very seriously, Justin Bieber was seen dining alone in Los Angeles. He wore black sports pants, an oversize shirt and a cap (Credit: Grosby Group)

