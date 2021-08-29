the looks of Rachel from Friends

Fashion and tv, an indissoluble relationship, capable of marking styles and trends on and off the screen. Just look, one of the cult series of the 90s, Friends, to understand it. A show, which unlike the most fashionable Sex & TheCity, managed to influence, through the story of a group of friends who lived in New York, the wardrobe of the young people of those years and continues to do so today. On the other hand, it is now clear that for some seasons there has been a boom in 90s garments and accessories, to the delight of the most nostalgic and for the fans of one of the most pop characters in the series: Rachel Green played by a very young girl Jennifer Haniston.

From the first episode, broadcast in Italy in June 1997, i Rachel’s look they have become outfits to be copied, loved and replicated, today as yesterday. A style, his, between a sophisticated preppy it’s a strong sex appeal, able to remain faithful to himself without forgetting to follow the evolution of the character: from the rebellious father’s girl, at the beginning of the series, to the expert mother and (still) in search of true love.

Thus, throughout its history, the top trend of female nineties fashion and the key pieces of 90s fashion that have determined the wardrobe of an entire generation, continuing to dictate style laws in the third millennium. From the classic blue denim Levi’s 501 at shirts with the knot at the waist (appeared well before Britney Spears), from checked skirts to chokers. Not to mention the Rachel haircut.

Here then, also in the light of the latest ones fashion trends 2021 that bring back the 90s, we could not fail to retrace the most beautiful and cool versions of the protagonist’s looks. In put casual Rachel opts on floral prints, checked motifs and denim practicing the art of mix & match, and even going so far as to blend two pieces into one. A few examples? A short-sleeved shirt worn over a long-sleeved shirt or a t-shirt tucked over a tank top. For the chic version, chooses instead, dresses, miniskirts and elittle black dress with tull sleevesee transparencies. The sportwear to Rachel? Starting from the tireless jogging that fits the dress codes of the street and combines it with a hoodie, an upside-down cap and white terry socks. All outfits that tell the 90s fashion and that prove to be super current again and again!