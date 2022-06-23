The looks of the celebrities at the H&M x Hôtel Hennes party

Last April, H&M surprised society with the launch of ‘Hôtel Hennes’a ‘fashion film’ starring ‘celebrities’ of the stature of Gigi Hadid which presented the new spring/summer 2022 capsule collection from the Swedish firm. This new project, according to what the brand points out, is “inspired by the legendary art hotelswhere artists, thinkers and icons lived together, shared experiences, collaborated and created artistic works”. That is why they refer to the Hôtel Hennes as a fictional place where fashion knows no limits accompanied by a magical place.

Until last April 28, the garments that made up this new capsule collection were not revealed, starring the most summery pieces with a wide variety of prints, cheerful colors and perfect silhouettes for the season. But from H&M they wanted to exceed all expectations and create a most original experience in which, through a free entranceyou can explore the hotel -located in New York– and experience certain activities throughout this week.

To kick off this fun initiative, a big party was held last night attended by some of our leading celebrities: Katie Holmes, Cynthia Nixon, Irina Shayk, Emily Ratajkowski… All of them enjoyed the different rooms of the hotel in which there was no lack of intense colors, geometric shapes and, of course, the most extravagant decoration that perfectly accompanies the outfits that their guests chose.

All of them, obviously, formed by H&M total looks Although it is true that they are not part of this latest collection, they are timeless garments whose prices, as we have been able to find out, are most tempting. Check out.

irina shayk

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

H&M black slit dress (€24.99)

Emily Ratajkowski

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

H&M ribbed knit dress (€9.99)

Cynthia Nixon

@hmInstagram

Katie Holmes

@bfaInstagram

H&M wide printed trousers (€29.99)

The DuPont Twins

@hmInstagram

H&M draped midi skirt (€24.99)

H&M midi dress with cut-outs (€19.99)

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io