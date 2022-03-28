The looks of the Oscars 2022 after-parties

The night of the Oscars, this year the night of the Oscar 2o22, it is not only the night of the ceremony where the golden statuettes are delivered and its majestic red carpet where the nominees and celebrities leave us the most glamorous looks of the year. It is also the night of the Oscars post-parties where the stars follow the galas and where they later arrive -with or without a statuette- who have been to the Dolby theater in Los Angeles.

The two most popular and desired festivals are those of Vanity Fair and the one organized by the singer Elton John to deliver its awards against AIDS, which this year have reached its 30th edition, and which have been held in West Hollywood. And if at the Oscars we have seen Penélope Cruz shine in her black Chanel dress, or the Oscar winner Jessica Chastain shining in gold from Gucci; We have been surprised by Timothée Chalamet and her look from Louis Vuitton’s spring 2022 women’s collection and we have been left speechless by Kristen Stewart in a jacket and shorts suit or the most groundbreaking look of the 2022 Oscars, at these events there are “more wood”. That is, many more looks that we are going to keep in memory for a long time.

Among the stars who have been this year for both events, of course with outfits worthy of the best ‘red carpet’ in the world are this year Kendall Jenner, Suki Waterhouse, Kim Kardashian, Rebel Wilson, Sophie Turner, Alexandra Daddario, Sienna Miller , Jessica Alba, Anya Taylor-Joy, Hailey Bieber, Rita Ora, Sarah Paulson, Natalie Portman, Poppy Delevingne, Emily Ratajkowski, Isla Fisher, Vanessa Hudgens, Chrissy Teigen, Minnie Driver, Sofia Vergara, Joan Collins, Heidi Klum, Lady Gaga , Caitlyn Jenner, Barbara Palvin or Demi Lovato, among others.