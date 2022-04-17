Entertainment
The looks of Vanessa Hudgens that confirm that she is the queen of Coachella
The American actress is one of the celebrities who attend the popular festival every year
Vanessa Hudgens She has established herself as the queen of festival style because she always surprises with her spectacular outfits. The actress is a regular at the popular US festival Coachella, which this year will feature great artists such as Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and The Weekndamong others.
