Entertainment

The looks of Vanessa Hudgens that confirm that she is the queen of Coachella

Photo of James James4 hours ago
0 36 1 minute read

The American actress is one of the celebrities who attend the popular festival every year

The looks of Vanessa Hudgens that confirm that she is the queen of Coachella

Vanessa Hudgens She has established herself as the queen of festival style because she always surprises with her spectacular outfits. The actress is a regular at the popular US festival Coachella, which this year will feature great artists such as Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and The Weekndamong others.

show comments

Loading next content…

Source link

Photo of James James4 hours ago
0 36 1 minute read

Related Articles

Is Checo Pérez’s long-awaited multi-year contract with Red Bull close?

1 hour ago

Cristiano Ronaldo trembles against Vinicius

1 hour ago

Orlando Bloom spent time with refugees

2 hours ago

6 new posters of Doctor Strange 2… with the protagonists of Marvel!

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button