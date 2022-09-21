The looks that confirm Ana de Armas as the fashionable girl

Ana de Armas has become the fashionable girl. It will be next September 28 when Netflix premieres the long-awaited film Blonde, where the actress plays Marilyn Monroe. Without a doubt, the biggest professional challenge for the 34-year-old, who recently confessed that she had spent almost a year working on the accent of blonde ambition.

The Hispanic-Cuban interpreter has worked hard to carve out her own path in Hollywood, which has recognized her role in films such as daggers in the backwith a Golden Globe nomination, and as a Bond girl in no time to die. An evolution that has also been noticed in his style, much more stylish at the hands of Louis Vuitton.

Ana de Armas at the presentation of ‘Blonde’ at the Venice Film Festival GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE/Reuters

The French house has signed several of the most applauded outfits of Ana, who has given a lesson in style during the promotion of Blonde. Venice was the first destination that de Armas conquered with his impressive outfitsinnovative and very sophisticated, which made her one of the best dressed guests at La Mostra.

The actress arrived in the Italian city with a more flattering off-road jumpsuit. A very comfortable white piece that stood out for its cargo-style pants, thus joining one of the trends of the season, the pockets on the chest and a belt of the same fabric that stylized her silhouette.

Ana de Armas and her partner, the businessman, Paul Boukadakis, upon arrival in Venice GTRES

Just hours later, Ana returned to capture all eyes with a very chic casual outfit in navy blue. The interpreter chose a double-breasted blazer in gold and high-waisted shorts with the same buttons that she wore with a simple black T-shirt and black strappy sandals.

Ana de Armas was seen this Tuesday at the festival GTRES

He also dressed as a short at the press presentation of his film. Once again Louis Vuitton was the brand responsible for its total look black, in a minidress with a satin bodice with a sweetheart neckline and a textured pencil skirt. He completed the look with a nautical-inspired blazer that he wore over his shoulders.

Ana de Armas at the press presentation of ‘Blonde’ in Venice Aurore Marshal

But her most special and spectacular look was the one she wore at the premiere of Blonde in Venice. Ana winked at the pleated white dress that Marilyn wore in the movie Temptation lives above. For the occasion, the house created a pink design that drew attention for its dizzying neckline and delicate skirt.

Ana de Armas in a custom-made Louis Vuitton design at the Venice Festival courtesy of the firm

An iconic dress that also inspired her look for the film’s presentation in Los Angeles, where she once again opted for a design full of sequins with a plunging neckline and a mermaid silhouette.

Ana de Armas at the premiere of ‘Blonde’ in Los Angeles. GTRES

But Ana not only dazzles on the red carpets, she also dazzles at the airport with comfortable looks that are an inspiration when traveling. A few days ago the actress could be seen at JFK in New York, accompanied by her partner Paul Boukadakis, wearing a sand-colored trench coat and a relaxed outfit consisting of a white T-shirt and matching shorts. She finished off the look with loafers with socks, one of the star combinations of autumn.

Ana De Armas and Paul Boukadakis at JFK Airport in New York GTRES

This same week in New York, the Hispanic-Cuban once again left her speechless with her reinvention of the tuxedo. A suit with the style blazer oversized and satin lapels and baggy pants that he wore with a flowing black shirt and strappy sandals in the same tone.

Ana de Armas with her version of the black tuxedo GTRES

He was also betting on a suit for an interview on the TV show Late Show by Stephen Colbert, in a sequin-studded ensemble that she wore with a V-neck tailored vest.

Ana de Armas with her glitter suit in New York GTRES

Another of her most commented outfits has been a dress with a print in earth colors and an asymmetric hem with which she brought out her most romantic side. A piece with marked shoulder pads, a tie around the neck and a belt made of the same fabric with which he revolutionized the streets of Manhattan.