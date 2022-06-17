Entertainment
The looks that enshrine Zendaya as the ‘queen’ of the red carpets
The American actress exudes style in each of her public appearances
actress and singer, Zendaya, exudes style wherever he goes. Her looks convey her character bold, bold Y optimistic. In just a few years, the young woman has established herself in the Hollywood elite as one of the most elegant actresses of the moment. The performer has become a true fashion icon thanks to her daring and experimental looks, which range from masculine cut trouser suits to glamorous dresses.
