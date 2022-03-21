The Lopez Tooth exploded against all Tigres UANL and reaches its new destination

El Diente López made no bones about being marginalized from the Tigres UANL squad by Miguel Herrera and exploded through his Instagram profile.

The victory of Tigres UANL over Rayados de Monterrey by 2-0 with goals from André-Pierre Gignac and Florian Thauvin caused an unexpected discomfort in Nicolás The tooth López that was reflected through his Instagram profile.

The Uruguayan striker went into the background in the consideration of his coach Miguel Herrera after not having shown a great offensive level and due to the abundant internal competition in the feline squad.

It is for this reason, and in protest, that the former Nacional de Montevideo player decided to remove all the photos from his Instagram feed to leave only those of his former teams and the Uruguayan National Team.

This unusual form of protest for the lack of minutes on the field of play could lead him to enhance his marginality once he returns from his obligations with the Celeste team shirt.

For his part, he was not associated with any of the Liga MX teams or any potential departure given the imminence of the events, although a possible sale could decompress the overpopulation of players.

The next commitment of the group from San Nicolás de Los Garza will be on April 3 against Tijuana with the hope of returning to times of peace within the feline institution and convincing the Tooth to take his role as a relief in the team.