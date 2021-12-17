News

The Lord of the Rings also turns 20! The cast reunites for a rap

There are reunions and reunions, and if all Harry Potter fans are anxiously waiting for the January 1 appointment on Sky, where they will be able to see the Harry Potter cast 20 years after the release of the first film, the great fanbase of the trilogy de The Lord of the Rings by Peter Jackson will have to settle for something slightly different … a group rap.

To organize everything was once again Stephen Colbert, famous American comedian and presenter of Late Show, whose initiative is actually part of a celebration that began last spring with several live encounters with the original cast.

And since we’ve been in the mood for twenty years and 2021 isn’t over yet, the Late Show host decided to decree Peter Jackson’s trilogy as the best ever, and he did it in the least fantasy way we could have imagined. … a rap video with the main protagonists. And they are really all (or almost), so we can see Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, Hugo Weaving, Andy Serkis, Orlando Bloom and Viggo Mortensen performing in a funny video in the company of rappers Method Man and Killer Mike together with actress Anna Kendrick.

The message is one and only one, Peter Jackson’s trilogy is the best ever and there is none for anyone! Are we all okay? Let us know in the comments, but first of all watch the video below.

