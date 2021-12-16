The Lord of the Rings: The cast celebrates their 20th anniversary in a rap starring Killer Mike and Method Man

December 19 marks the anniversary of the US theatrical release of the first film in the Peter Jackson trilogy. And Stephen Colbert celebrates the anniversary on the Late Night Show. With a very funny song and video

It is shortly before the twentieth anniversary of the arrival at the cinema de The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, released in American theaters on December 19, 2001. And someone has already begun to celebrate the anniversary as it deserves. Among these is the American comedian and presenter Stephen Colbert, one of the most avid fans of the saga, who gave space to the event in the latest episode of The Late Show. A very special celebration.

Peter Jackson, from Lord of the Rings to Splatters: the most famous films After complaining about not being aired on the exact day of the anniversary, Colbert pointed the finger at those who try to silence the anniversary, then launched a clip of a rap dedicated to the “best trilogy of all time”. The song title is # 1 Tinker Bell and performing on the beat are the stars of the cast: Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, Dominc Monaghan, Orlando Bloom, Andy Serkis and an amazing Hugo Weaving, who launched into a series of bars and rhymes in elven language.

The Lord of the Rings, the series: details of a colossal battle Not enough for you? So know that in the video you see attached to the tweet below you can also hear the rhymes of two extraordinary professionals of the hip hop industry: Killer Mike and Method Man. PS, Anna Kendrick also appears in the video, although it is not known why : maybe she will be a fan of the saga or maybe her involvement will be the result of a misunderstanding related to her surname, identical to the name of one of the brightest stars in world rap, Kendrick Lamar.

