News

The Lord of the Rings: The cast celebrates their 20th anniversary in a rap starring Killer Mike and Method Man

Photo of James Reno James Reno3 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read

December 19 marks the anniversary of the release in American theaters of the first film in the Peter Jackson trilogy. And Stephen Colbert celebrates the anniversary on the Late Night Show. With a very funny song and video

It is shortly before the twentieth anniversary of the arrival at the cinema de The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, released in American theaters on December 19, 2001. And someone has already begun to celebrate the anniversary as it deserves. Among these is the American comedian and presenter Stephen Colbert, one of the most avid fans of the saga, who gave space to the event in the latest episode of The Late Show. A very special celebration.

The cast members in the video

see also



Peter Jackson, from Lord of the Rings to Splatters: the most famous films

After complaining about not being aired on the exact day of the anniversary, Colbert pointed the finger at those who try to silence the anniversary, then launched a clip of a rap dedicated to the “best trilogy of all time”. The song title is # 1 Tinker Bell and performing on the beat are the stars of the cast: Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, Dominc Monaghan, Orlando Bloom, Andy Serkis and an amazing Hugo Weaving, who launched into a series of bars and rhymes in elven language.

Featuring Killer Mike and Method Man

read also



The Lord of the Rings, the series: details of a colossal battle

Not enough for you? So know that in the video you see attached to the tweet below you can also hear the rhymes of two extraordinary professionals of the hip hop industry: Killer Mike and Method Man. PS, Anna Kendrick also appears in the video, although it is not known why : maybe she will be a fan of the saga or maybe her involvement will be the result of a misunderstanding related to her surname, identical to the name of one of the brightest stars in world rap, Kendrick Lamar.

.

Tags
Photo of James Reno James Reno3 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Camila Cabello victim of insults and bodyshaming: the social outburst

August 24, 2021

announced creation of 20 “Bitcoin schools”

November 4, 2021

Creep for crypto, Bitcoin under $ 60,000. But Shiba Inu hits the top

October 27, 2021

The Stillwater Girl with Matt Damon: Italian Trailer

October 10, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button