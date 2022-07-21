“The Lord of the Rings”, “The House of the Dragon” and “Black Panther 2”: what Comic-Con brings – Tvshow – 07/21/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

comic-con is finally back in California this week with the television series of The Lord of the rings Y game of Thrones contesting the audience before thousands of fans at the most famous pop culture event in the world.

Disneywith its Marvel superheroes, will also present its upcoming releases to the loyal fans of the international fair that is returning to its original format in San Diego, after being impacted by the pandemic for two years.

In addition to 135,000 enthusiasts, the sci-fi, comic book and fantasy extravaganza draws Hollywood’s biggest studios and their stars to unveil upcoming projects.

And this year’s announcements start with Dungeons and Dragons.

The most expensive film adaptation of the most famous role-playing game in the world will be released in March 2023 with the participation of stars such as Michelle Rodriguez, Chris Pine, Hugh grant and the gallant of Bridgerton, Rege Jean Page.

The headlines of the week, however, may be dominated by the two new series of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power“, from Amazon Prime, and the house of the dragonof HBO.

the rings of power is the ambitious saga of Amazon that reaches the universe of books of J. R. R. Tolkien long before the events depicted in the Oscar-winning trilogy of Peter Jackson.

The series will have five seasons and will begin on September 2. It is estimated that it cost Amazon more than 1,000 million dollars, and it has been said that it is a personal obsession of its founder. Jeff Bezos.

Much of the budget was used to buy the rights to the Tolkien universe and for expensive production values. Immersive fan experiences at Comic-Con, also known as “activations,” were also covered.

Tomorrow, Amazon will bring its hobbits, elves and dwarves to Hall H, the heart of Comic-Con, and at the gates of which fans wait in line for hours and even days to be guaranteed a seat that allows them to see a preview of the anticipated series.

The next day HBO will reveal the house of the dragonthe first series derived from game of Thronesbased on the fictional world of Westeros, created by George R.R. Martin.

Martin has avoided talking about a rivalry between these megafranchises. “I want both shows to reach audiences who appreciate them and to be quality television. A great fantasy,” he has said.

“The more successes in the fantasy genre we have, the more fantasy we will have in the future,” he wrote in a blog.

HBO hopes this prequel will match the enormous popularity of the original series that for eight seasons became a pop culture trademark, with fans flocking to watch the episodes, and earning countless imitations as well as 59 Emmy Awards, a record for a drama. of TV.

With Matt Smith, Rhys Ifans and Emma D’Arcy, the house of the dragon tells the story of the ruthless, dragon-breeding Targaryen family some 300 years before the events in game of Thrones.

Its stars will be in Hall H immediately after a film presentation by Warner Bros. Pictures, HBO’s sister company, which brings the actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson promoting his upcoming superhero movie Black Adam.

Disney has yet to reveal its schedule for Hall H, but it is rumored that it will finally reveal the highly anticipated sequel “Black Panther 2.”

This Comic-Con will also include a goodbye to AMC’s hit The Walking Deadwith the apocalyptic series saying goodbye with its last season while launching the spin-off series Tales of the Walking Dead.