The Lord of the Rings, the original cast grappling with a rap

On the occasion of the celebrations for thetwenty years anniversary from the release in the rooms of The Lord of the Rings – The Fellowship of the Ring, the original cast of the film gave birth to a collective rap. The actors joined Stephen Colbert, composer Jon Baptiste, Anna Kendrick and rappers Method Man and Killer Mike to celebrate the event with a bizarre and wonderful performance dedicated to the Peter Jackson saga.

The cast of The Lord of the Rings in the video

Elijah Wood (Frodo Baggins), Sean Astin (Samwise Gamgee), Billy Boyd (Peregrin “Pippin”), Dominic Monaghan (Meriadoc “Merry” Brandybuck), Hugo Weaving (Elrond), Andy Serkis (Gollum), Orlando Bloom (Legolas) and Viggo Mortensen (Aragorn) are all featured in the video titled # 1 Tinker Bell. Below you can see and hear the rap from last night presented on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert:

In the video we see the actors dressed as real rappers appear as the song continues. This happens after a short presentation by Stephen Colbert. According to the presenter of the program The Lord of the Rings is the greatest trilogy in the entire history of cinema. These are his words: “Twenty years have passed since the first film in my favorite saga of all time. There is no better movie series. The Lord of the Rings is undoubtedly there biggest trilogy in the history of cinema. I know I’ve said this many times before, but I’ve never, not once, rapped it. Until now. ” Shortly thereafter Colbert showed the video to viewers; a video that seems to have surprised and thrilled fans while watching.

The first film of the trilogy and its sequels

The Lord of the Rings – The Fellowship of the Ring had raised over $ 47 million at the North American box office in its first weekend of programming. Overall, according to Box Office Mojo, it had grossed a whopping $ 316 million nationwide and $ 898 million worldwide. Following the first film, the sequels The Two Towers and The Return of the King arrived, which have won 11 Oscars overall, including a nomination for Best Picture.

What do you think of the reunion of the cast of The Lord of the Rings? Recall that January 1, 2022 will be the turn of the highly anticipated Harry Potter reunion.