“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” and other Amazon Prime Video premieres this week

James
We are in the final stretch of the year and that is why the streaming services they plan to pamper their followers with spectacular premieres.

In TimeX we have made a recount of the productions thatand Amazon Prime Video has for its subscribers who want to spend an October full of suspense, terror and emotions.

Cyrano

Director Joe Wright wraps viewers in a symphony of music, romance and beauty in Cyrano, reimagining the story of a love triangle. Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett and Kelvin Harrison Jr. are the protagonists.

The periphery: Connection to the future

The series, starring Chloë Grace Moretz, tells the story of Flynne Fisher, an ambitious and intelligent woman who feels that she has no future, something that she will discover to be totally false.

the sent of evil

Three girls united by a series of mysterious events. As Joan traverses icy roads in the middle of the night, Kat and Rose wait at an all-girls school for their parents to pick them up for winter break. As the minutes go by, a disturbing fatality takes over the place.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The story begins in a time of relative peace and follows a cast of characters facing the resurgence of evil in Middle-earth. From the depths of the Misty Mountains to the forests of Lindon and the island realm of Númenor, these kingdoms and characters will forge legacies that will endure long after they are gone.

