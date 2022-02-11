The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power mega spoiler | Photos and plot revealed

After a very long period that began a few years ago with the officialization of an unprecedented TV series based on Tolkien’s tales set in Middle-earth, during which Amazon managed to maintain a great aura of mystery about the most expensive production ever for streaming segment, the last few weeks have been marked by an increasing number of revelations. The feeling is that Amazon can no longer hold back and wants to spill the beans well before the official release on Prime Video, next September 2, and in these last hours the TV series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power was the protagonist of a series of previews on the plot and images from the set that is incredible. To provide so many details was the head Vanity Fair who, thanks to an agreement with Amazon itself, was able to publish an impressive report that finally sheds light on the contents, the plot and much more. You can understand this very well from the image in the header, which shows a young Galadriel very different from the one we met in the trilogy of The Lord of the Rings by Peter Jackson, and who will immediately be the protagonist of the events narrated. But if you do not want to know the advice too much and stop here in reading, as there will be many previews!

STORYLINE REVEALED

That the show would take place during the Second Age is well known, but we now know precisely that events will come to life starting with the defeat of Valar Melkor, nicknamed Morgoth on Arda, and his servant, Sauron, whose disappearance will represent a point. focal point of the story. We will immediately deal with the young Galadriel (played by Morfydd Clark) who, after the death of her brother, will seek revenge by hunting down the last remaining servants of Morgoth, with the aim of completely eradicating evil from Middle-earth. . During this journey he will soon meet a human named Halbrand (played by Charlie Vickers), on the run from his past for reasons currently unknown. Somehow they will find themselves trapped on a raft in the furious seas of the Sundering Seas in Aman in the second episode, as evidenced by the photo from the set that we propose to follow.

OLD AND NEW KNOWLEDGE

Among the characters extrapolated from Tolkenian mythology who will appear in the TV series there will also be Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards), the elf who forged the rings of power. But there will also be old acquaintances like Elrond (Robert Aramayo) in younger garments than those worn by Hugo Weaving in the Peter Jackson trilogy, who at this stage of history will be an architect in Lindon, the westernmost area of ​​the Earth. Middle. And there will also be a way to deepen the figure of Isildur (Maxim Baldry), the Numenorean visible in the introduction of The Fellowship of the Ring, that is, the one who defeated Sauron but immediately fell prey to the power of the One Ring. But in this series, events will take place long before his family rules Gondor and Isildur will simply be a young sailor.

Alongside the main plot and the many characters known to those who have read Tolkien’s works there will also be secondary figures and subplots such as that relating to the elf Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova), whose fate will soon intertwine with that of a human healer named Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi), probably winking at the love story between Beren and Luthien.

WE WILL SEE KHAZAD-DUM AND GET TO KNOW PELOPIDS

Those who say that the Hobbits will not be present are very wrong, in fact, we learn that in the new TV series we will meet the pelopiedi (Harfoots in English), the first race that in the future would have settled in the Shire, which are nothing more than a of the three Hobbit races described by Tolkien (and two others are the sturoi and the paloids). Yet in this phase of the story they will not be protagonists, even if three characters in particular will be inserted in the chain of events and their degree of involvement is not known. Specifically we will have to deal with three pelopiedi whose role is unknown but which will be played by Lenny Henry, Megan Richards and Markella Kavenagh. It is said that they will be dealing with a human of mysterious origins, but it is really difficult to say who that may be. Finally, it has been made known that we will learn more about the dwarven culture and see the underground realm of the dwarves, Khazad-Dum, in its full splendor, long before its abandonment. We also know that among the protagonists of the story there will also be a dwarven princess called Disa (played by Sophia Nomvete).

Of course, the network is as always ruthless and already there are many criticisms on the choice of some actors, especially as regards the elves with the emblematic case of Arondir (you see it above) and what is defined as an exasperated tendency to politically correct, particularly pointed out in many of the more recent productions. But controversy aside, the wait is huge and showrunners Patrick McKay and JD Payne are terribly aware of the pressure they will be subjected to. Fortunately for them, the budget made available by Jeff Bezos for the realization of the first 5 seasons is something never seen in the history of television productions (1 billion dollars), but it could only be the beginning of a very long journey since the relative issue the rights to film and entertainment productions relating to Tolkien’s works are anything but closed. We may soon be faced with a franchise capable of rivaling what Disney is doing with Star Wars? The material should not be missing! Suffice it to say that the Second Age covers about 3,400 years and only The Silmarillion within it offers fertile ground to delve into a myriad of epic stories since the creation of the world, which could be developed in ways that cannot even be imagined. After all, the events of The Lord of the Rings they are worth a small paragraph inside de The Silmarillion, and potentially interesting events to be explored in depth we could find in large quantities. Think for example of the story of Feanor, of the Silmarils, the story of Fingolfin and the clash with Morgoth, but there is much more. Perhaps the most epic stories will be kept aside for the future and this new franchise could become the new goose that lays golden eggs for Amazon Prime Video … but it will have to play its cards right. While waiting to learn more we leave you to all the other photos from the set shared by Vanity Fair, here is the complete Gallery to follow.

GALLERY