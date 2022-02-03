The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the official posters arrive!

What is in all likelihood the most anticipated fantasy series of all time, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Poweris getting closer to its debut and in the last few hours Amazon has decided to make a huge gift to all those who are waiting for some more information, maybe some official images … and so it was.
The series that will debut on September 2 on Prime Video has earned it a long gallery of official posters, 19which once again hint at the great variety of characters that will be introduced with the first season.
Before leaving you to the images, let’s take stock of what we know about this production. What is certain is that it will be a prequel series compared to the facts narrated in the film trilogy by Peter Jackson, and obviously to those of the famous Tolkien books that make up the trilogy of the ring. We knew almost with certainty that some events dating back to the second era would be narrated, and when the title was made official, all doubts were dispelled. The TV series will follow directly the events that led to the forging of the rings and their use by dwarves, elves and humans, even before the Hobbits were considered by the free peoples of Middle-earth.
Since the official synopsis (which we will present again at the end) talks about “one of the greatest villains to come out of Tolkien’s pen“, who knows the story and has read The Silmarillion will have immediately thought of Morgoth. This obscure character was the closest thing to a God to set his feet on Middle Earth, he was in fact a Valar born from the initial song of Eru, one of the creator’s favorites, who in a certain phase of history distances himself. from his fellow men embracing the darkness, and we stop here leaving you with a piece of advice: read on The Silmarillion that’s really worth it !.
Many have wondered if there will be extras among the actors of the original trilogy, since in Tolkien’s books the presence of some would be contemplated, and therefore the in-depth analysis of the posters has already started in search of that small revealing detail, which perhaps it will never be there but it is part of the charm of waiting. So let’s not waste too much time and see the first official posters, waiting for a first trailer (which we hope will arrive soon …).
We present the official synopsis of the highly anticipated Prime Video series.
Prime Video’s Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will bring the heroic legends of the mythical Second Era of Middle-earth history to screens for the first time. This epic drama takes place thousands of years before the events narrated in JRR Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers into a distant era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms ascended to glory and fell into ruin, unlikely. heroes were tested, hope hanging on the thinnest of threads, and one of the greatest villains to come out of Tolkien’s pen threatened to plunge the whole world into darkness. Starting from a moment of relative peace, the series follows a group of characters, some already known, some new, as they prepare to face the feared return of evil in Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elven capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island of the kingdom of Númenor, to the most extreme places on the map, these kingdoms and characters will build a legacy that will survive far beyond their time.