The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the official posters arrive!

What is in all likelihood the most anticipated fantasy series of all time, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Poweris getting closer to its debut and in the last few hours Amazon has decided to make a huge gift to all those who are waiting for some more information, maybe some official images … and so it was.

The series that will debut on September 2 on Prime Video has earned it a long gallery of official posters, 19which once again hint at the great variety of characters that will be introduced with the first season.

Before leaving you to the images, let’s take stock of what we know about this production. What is certain is that it will be a prequel series compared to the facts narrated in the film trilogy by Peter Jackson, and obviously to those of the famous Tolkien books that make up the trilogy of the ring. We knew almost with certainty that some events dating back to the second era would be narrated, and when the title was made official, all doubts were dispelled. The TV series will follow directly the events that led to the forging of the rings and their use by dwarves, elves and humans, even before the Hobbits were considered by the free peoples of Middle-earth.