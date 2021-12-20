The Lord of the Rings turns 20: 10 curiosities about the film

On December 19, 2001, it was released in the United States The Lord of the Rings – The Fellowship of the Ring (on 20 December in New Zealand, while in Italy it would have arrived on 18 January 2002). Those who saw the film in theaters at the time cannot fail to remember the immediate feeling of being faced with something great, never seen before, which would have changed the history of cinema.

20 years later that feeling has turned into certainty: the trilogy of The Lord of the Rings, composed by The Fellowship of the Ring, The two Towers And The return of the king, it is a solemn, mammoth work that every adventure film has had to deal with. Even today, every series and fantasy film always refers to the films of Peter Jackson.

Transposition of the novels of JRR Tolkien, the trilogy tells the story of Middle-earth: the hobbit Frodo Baggins (Elijah Wood) is commissioned by the sorcerer Gandalf (Ian McKellen) to bring the One Ring, a magical object of immense power, to Mount Doom and throw it among the flames, so as to stop the rise of Sauron, dark lord.

The breathtaking landscapes of New Zealand, the crazy and unmistakable direction of Jackson, the revolutionary special effects (the technique of motion capture for the animation of Gollum has made school), a cast in a state of grace, from which stars like Viggo have emerged Mortensen and Orlando Bloom, the Howard Shore soundtrack: The Lord of the Rings it is a milestone. And it doesn’t get old: when the films were brought back to the cinema this summer we ran into the room, noting how magnificent they are still on the big screen.

We celebrate 20 years of The Lord of the Rings – The Fellowship of the Ring with 10 curiosities you (maybe) don’t know about the film.

But first an extra curiosity: since 2017 Amazon Prime Video has been working on one tv series of The Lord of the Rings. It will be a prequel to the movies and will arrive on the streaming platform on September 2, 2022.

They talked about it on Radio DEEJAY Federico Russo, Nikki and Francesco Quarna a Summer Camp. Click below to hear the comment:

1. Nicolas Cage could have been Aragorn

Today it would be impossible to imagine another actor in the role of Aragorn instead of Viggo Mortensen, who became famous all over the world thanks to this role. Yet the interpreter has replaced another, Stuart Townsend, who had already started shooting some scenes in Peter Jackson’s film.

Mortensen himself was perplexed whether to accept or not: it was his son, Henry, a big fan of Tolkien’s book, who told him that he should absolutely accept. Before that, the role of Aragorn, the future king of Gondor, had been offered to the Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis, who refused several times, ea Nicolas Cage, which declined due to family problems.

2. Sean Connery rejected the role of Gandalf

Sean Connery turned down the role of Gandalf because he had never read the books and had not understood the script. To persuade him, they offered him 15 percent of the film’s takings: if he accepted he would be paid $ 400 million, more than an actor has ever been paid for a single role.

Peter Jackson also offered the role to David Bowie: but the White Duke eventually refused to be Gandalf the Gray due to too many commitments.

3. The Beatles wanted to make a movie about The Lord of the Rings

“Sometimes reality exceeds the imagination” seems like a cliché, but in some cases it is really like this: in the 1960s the Beatles they wanted to make a movie about The Lord of the Rings directed by Stanley Kubrick. It was Tolkien himself who blocked the project.

Paul McCartney would play Frodo, Ringo Starr Sam, George Harrison Gandalf and John Lennon Gollum.

Almost 60 years later Peter Jackson transformed that The Lord of the Rings in a trilogy award-winning film, made a documentary about the Beatles, Get Back (you can find it on Disney Plus).

4. Christopher Lee reread the book every year

Christopher Lee he was a huge fan of The Lord of the Rings: Re-reads the book every year and is the only cast member to have met JRR Tolkien in an Oxford bar. He wanted to play Gandalf, but Peter Jackson wanted him for the villain, Saruman.

The actor has also made several metal albums that are inspired by the atmosphere of Tolkien’s books.

5. Jake Gyllenhaal auditioned for Frodo

At the time of the pre-production of The Lord of the Rings Jake Gyllenhaal he was a little known young actor. In 2001 he would become famous thanks to the film Donnie Darko, but at the time of the audition for the role of Frodo it was still a promise.

No one had told him that he would have to use an English accent to audition. Gyllenhaal is American and played the part with his accent. Let’s say it didn’t go well.

6. Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke argued over the film

Peter Jackson had considered the then couple formed by for roles Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke. They should have interpreted Eowyn And Faramir, who in the film get married.

Hawke is a huge fan of the books and wanted to be in the film. Uma, on the other hand, was not convinced by the character, who was then rewritten during the course of production, and gave up. Eventually, although he disagreed at all, Hawke also gave up on the project.

7. Ian Holm before Bilbo was Frodo

Ian Holm, the actor who plays Bilbo, Frodo’s uncle, thanks to Peter Jackson’s film somehow returned to the county: in 1981 he had in fact played Frodo, in a radio version of The Lord of the Rings made by BBC Radio 4.

8. The actors all got the same tattoo

The protagonists of The Fellowship of the Ring they knew they were participating in something special. A week before filming ended, all the actors whose characters are part of the Company in the film did the same tattoo.

This is the word “nine” in elven, because 9 are the members of the Fellowship: Frodo (Elijah Wood), Sam (Sean Astin), Gandalf (Ian McKellen), Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen), Legolas (Orlando Bloom), Gimli ( John Rhys-Davies), Boromir (Sean Bean), Pippin (Billy Boyd), Merry (Dominic Monaghan).

9. The One Ring is by designer Jens Hansen

The design of theSingle Ring, the object around which the whole trilogy of The Lord of the Rings, is the work of the Danish jeweler Jens Hansen, passed away in 1999, before the release of La Compagnia dell’Anello. The artist proposed 15 prototypes to Peter Jackson. In the end the director chose the one we all know, with a simple form (the writing in elven was added in computer graphics).

The film needed 40 copies, of different sizes. Two of these Peter Jackson gave to Elijah Wood and Andy Srkis, interpreters of Frodo and Gollum, the two bearers of the Ring.

10. Peter Jackson’s cameos in The Lord of the Rings trilogy

Director Peter Jackson has appeared in every film in the Lord of the Rings trilogy with brief appearances: in The Fellowship of the Ring eat a carrot in the rain in Bree. In The two Towers is a warrior in the battle of Helm’s Deep. In The return of the king instead he is a privateer killed by Legolas.

Not only that: the director’s wife, Fran Walsh, producer and screenwriter of the films, created the terrible scream of the Nazgul.