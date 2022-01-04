‘The lord of the rings’ turns 20 and the reunion is rap

For the twentieth anniversary of the first film in the saga, Harry Potter celebrates with a reunion with great fanfare that will be broadcast on Hbo Max next January 1st. And instead The Lord of the Rings? Even this important fantasy saga celebrates the twentieth anniversary of the theatrical release of its first chapter in December 2021 and yet the thing is passing more quietly.

Fortunately, there is Stephen Colbert who has decided to take matters into his own hands a The Late Show organizing a sung summary of the film. To interpret it, in rap version, five of the nine members of the Fellowship of the Ring: Elijah Wood (Frodo), Sean Astin (Samvise Gamgee), Billy Boyd (Pippin), Dominic Monaghan (Merry) and Orlando Bloom (Legolas). Together with them Colbert himself, plus some guest stars, such as Anna Kendrick.

The result is a hilarious homage that shows the four hobbits and the very blond elf with a completely new look: sunglasses, gold necklaces, hooded sweatshirts and baggy pants. They make fun of the quality of the saga compared to other famous ones like The Godfather or Star Wars.

Released in the United States in December 2001, The Fellowship of the Ring it was a global success that significantly contributed to the revival of a mass interest in fantasy cinema, the effects of which we still see today in the choice of productions.