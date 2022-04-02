The loss against Sevilla due to covid-19, renewal of Dembélé and the return of Ansu Fati

2022-04-02

Barcelona is preparing to score goals after what happened in the Clásico against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu. The Catalans face Sevilla and are looking for a victory that will leave them in second place in the standings. WHAT XAVI SAID IN CONFERENCE warned

“We don’t think about those things. We think of those who come from long trips and may have a lot of load. In this case, the sanction warnings do not condition us for tomorrow”. Announcement. Luuk de Jong, low for the match against Sevilla

Xavi is not evasive when assessing tomorrow’s match against Sevilla. For the man from Egar, it is “a final”. The game with which they could reach the coveted second place.

“They have to understand that they cannot be stopped in the game” female environment

“They deserve it. I wish it could be repeated tomorrow.” The heir of Busquets

”The first thing is that I see Busquets with a lot of rope. You don’t have to go now. I think that with this game model, we get much more performance out of it. You have time. I see Nico more as an insider. The day he’s gone, we’ll have to think about it, but that’s not the case”. Someday they will lose…

”I don’t know about the journalistic credit, but about the club, I do feel it. I feel very supported. One day we will have to deejay”. Renewals of Gavi and Araujo, stops

”We cannot afford either of the two marches. I think it’s a matter of time. I hope so” The feminine Barça plays better

”I think they are different things, but I enjoyed the other day. I like the proposal they make. I think he is the model that Barça should play for. They have sustained the model in recent years. I was moved by the Camp Nou the other day. He gave me goosebumps.” Dembele

”I see him very happy. I see him very involved. I have no complaints about him. It’s up to him. I have it clear he has a high level and if he works well he can be the best in the world in his position. In addition, it is that he is making a difference. For the way I want to play, he is very good”. Specialists or multipurpose

”It depends on the need of the team. They are advantages, but having a specialist is important”. Rotations

“Depending on how you look at it, there will be rotations. Nowadays it is very difficult to talk about a starting team”. The Xavineta

“It makes me laugh. I think I have a sense of humor. If the jokes are positive, go ahead”

Return of Piqué to La Roja

“Whether I like it or not, it doesn’t change anything. It’s a question for Luis. He has very clear ideas and is a great coach. The good thing is that he has a choice. I am delighted with Piqué’s performance”. calm waters

“There are no quiet days here. What there is here is a tense calm. Tomorrow is another final and there is no peace. I like it. I wanted LaLiga and the Europa League to come back” Return of Ansu Fati

“I think it will depend on him. Of the sensations. She has three or four training sessions with the group. I have seen him happy and in group dynamics. That generates happiness for the footballer. He is going to help you.” Rudiger

“I’m not going to talk about names. I understand the interest, but we are playing the season. I can only say that the club is working”. Consequences of the break

”Of our workforce, 75 percent have not had a break. I think it could have been good for us mentally. We had a lot of lashing. This is a final sprint and we have to grit our teeth”. Message to the group for the final stretch

”The message is to continue. The goal is to enter the Champions League. Don’t let your guard down. That the Bernabéu was simply three points. Tomorrow there are three more. The Europa League on Thursday. To try to be the highest in the League and win in Europe”. Raise the requirement

”We have to have that intensity that we had at the Bernabéu for 70 minutes. We can’t loosen up. If we don’t solidify everything we’ve done, it’s worthless.”