The lost and found Goddess: Eva Cantarella converses with Vittoria Longoni and Ginevra Bompiani

Milan – Monday 24th January 2022, at 18.00, at the House of Culture in Milan (via Borgogna 3) the event is scheduled The lost and found Goddess, with presentation of the books Mother Nature (The Goddess, conflicts and epidemics in the Greek world) from Vittoria Longoni And The other half of God from Geneva Bompiani. The authors converse with the historian, jurist and sociologist Eva Cantarella; coordinates Ferruccio Hair.

Milan – The meeting is free admission in compliance with the anti Covid-19 regulations in force, with the obligation of Super Green Pass and Ffp2 mask. Further information on e-mail.

