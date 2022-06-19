The Lost City

Fortunately our expectations were not high, perhaps that is why we were not affected so much by such an ineffective and lacking story. The Lost City is supposedly a “romantic adventure comedy” and it actually has very little comedy, very little romance, and very little adventure. The writers bet everything on the screen chemistry of its protagonists and the result is a disjointed story whose sole purpose is to place two icons of the Rom Com genre in the same place.

The film was directed by the brothers Aaron and Adam Nee, practically unknown in the media, whose insignificant filmography is summed up to two or three low-profile titles, who also co-wrote the script. The Nee brothers squandered a golden opportunity to create a memorable action-comedy just by having a fast-paced, rhythmic action plot peppered with comedic gags and coming full circle with a romantic undercurrent between two leading men, in instead, the narrative languishes for lack of a steady hand and a coherent story.

The Lost City tells the story of Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock), the author of a series of romance novels whose inspiration has run out. Loretta in the midst of a creative crisis and to top it off, is being pressured by her editor Beth Hatten (Da’Vine Joy Randolph) to start a promotional tour of the last book in the series together with her book cover model Alan Caprison ( Chaning Tatum) who is secretly in love with the writer.

Billionaire Abigail Fairfax (Daniel Radcliffe) kidnaps Loretta because he discovers that he has based his books on real research done by her and her late archaeologist husband and is certain that Loretta can help him decipher the location of a valuable lost gemstone diadem. on a remote Atlantic island.

When Beth and Alan learn of the kidnapping, they hire a former SEAL rescue and extraction expert, Jack Trainer (Brad Pitt). After locating the island that Loretta is on, Alan and Jack agree to meet up to plan her rescue. This is the preamble to justify Alan and Loretta finding themselves alone and lost on a jungle island trying to escape Fairfax’s thugs.

The film is unsuccessful on many levels, but the most important of all is the script. It’s riddled with geographical, historical, and cultural inaccuracies, not to mention the fact that the situations the characters find themselves in are highly unbelievable. It is impossible not to make comparisons with the great Romancing The Stone by Robert Zemeckis from 1984 and against which The Lost City falls short.

For its benefit, some details in favor of the film can be mentioned, such as the brief moments in which the chemistry between Bullock and Tatum shines, the cameo of Brad Pitt as the ultra-efficient military man who is nothing more than a parody of the typical action hero and Of course, the fact that it was entirely filmed in the Dominican Republic, highlighting landscapes of overwhelming beauty, although sometimes digitally retouched to include non-existent elements such as an active volcano.

With everything and its poor performance, The Lost City is an unexpected success at the box office, displacing The Batman from the first place in its opening week and becoming Paramount’s second highest grossing premiere in times of pandemic only behind A Quiet Place II. Its execution budget was US$68 million and to date it has raised US$137 million. Not bad, considering the mixed reviews. All this denotes the public’s hunger for old-fashioned adventure stories with damsels in distress, romance, action and a big budget.