“The Lost City”, a new comedy starring Sandra Bullock – eju.tv

Bolivia, April 2022.- Sandra Bullock had the idea for a long time to make an action-adventure film accompanied by comedy, like the classic wide-ranging adventures that she enjoyed as a movie buff. So Bullock decided to produce a film through her company Fortis Films.

Unsurprisingly, the Academy Award-winning actress and respected filmmaker had lofty goals. Bullock recalls, “We knew we were very ambitious in what we were trying to do…but we also knew we had to do it. This film would not work if all aspects were not harmoniously intertwined. The main characters are a lonely author and a model, neither of whom were meant to be in a jungle, or even in a natural landscape. The jungles devour people like them”, comments the protagonist in the production notes of the film.

The synopsis tells the story of brilliant but reclusive writer Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock), who has spent her career writing about exotic locales in her popular romance-adventure novels whose covers are graced by Alan (Channing Tatum), a handsome model. who dedicates his life to embody the heroic character called “Dash”. While on tour with Alan to promote his new book, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who hopes she will lead him to the treasure of the ancient lost city she describes in her latest story. Eager to prove that he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of the novels, Alan comes to his rescue. Set on an epic jungle adventure, the unlikely pair must work together to survive the elements and find the ancient treasure before it is lost forever.

“For The Lost City, Bullock turned to his friend Liza Chasin to help him produce the film, as well as Seth Gordon, who had the idea for the plot and also served as producer,” he says. Sandra Cortezmarketing manager of Andes Films, distributor of the film in the country, adding that the team achieved a spectacular, entertaining film, to eat pipocas and offer the public again the experience that we all miss in a film that has not been seen for a long time on the big screen.

The 112-minute feature film, also starring Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Oscar Nunez, Patti Harrison, Bowen Yang and Brad Pitt, was directed by Adam Nee and Aaron Nee.

Thanks to #ParamountPictures and @AndesFilmsBolivia, don’t miss this action, adventure and comedy film starting Thursday, April 21, in all theaters in the country.