The lost city | Accent

The lost City.

Original title: Lost City. Year: 2022. Genre: Adventure, Comedy. Country: USA. Direction: Aaron Nee, Adam Nee. Screenplay: Dana Fox, Oren Uziel, Adam Nee, Aaron Nee. Story: Seth Gordon. Cast: Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe, Brad Pitt, Oscar Núñez. Duration: 2 hours

“The Lost City” (The Lost City) rescues, as a clear heir, the adventure films of the eighties, valuing in its fair measure that feature film that was put into the hands of Robert Zemeckis entitled “Romancing the Stone” (1984), where Michael Douglas as Jack Colton, makes a journey with Joan Wilder (Kathleen Turner), a romantic novelist in the Colombian jungle, while searching for her kidnapped sister and a valuable treasure.

The screenwriters Dana Fox, Oren Uziel, Adam Nee, Aaron Nee, the latter the directors, make a plot clone to position their adventure in the same parameters as this eighties classic.

This time they describe the situation of the brilliant novelist Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) whose literary career has revolved around romantic adventure novels set in exotic locations and starring the attractive heartthrob Alan (Channing Tatum).

During her new tour promoting her new book, Loretta is kidnapped by the eccentric billionaire Abigail Fairfax (Daniel Radcliffe), to guide him to the treasure of the ancient lost city, the plot of her novel.

This comedy allows itself to use all the good bolts that the predecessors supported by making a cocktail of comedy, adventure and romance that allows it to advance in its journey trying not to collapse the formula.

In addition, the film also bets on the chemistry that Bullock and Tatum generate, a vital element for their characters to work and the situations to be fluid and believable, clearly within the framework of comedy and what this can generate in the public.

Also balancing the presence of the villain on duty played by Radcliffe who moves between the threatening and the hilarious due to the lack of strength of his character. While the presence of Brad Pitt as Jack Trainer, a combat trainer, for the moment overshadows the appearance of all the roles, providing a sure key of humor.

An additional element that helps the story to focus on that exotic and tropical landscape is what the Dominican Republic contributes to the production of this film in terms of location, recreating a small island in the Atlantic whose landscapes affirm the narrative. and the adventure in which the main protagonists are involved.

Although the action scenes, explosions and chases could get stuck at the end there is a hint of a smile that quickly fades.